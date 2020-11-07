Sections
Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Live Updates

Women’s T20 Challenge: Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Live Updates

Live updates from the third match of the Women’s T20 Challenge featuring Trailblazers and Supernovas, led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 19:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Supernovas face a do-or-die situation. (Twitter)

In the third match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers will square off against Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Trailblazers are entering the contest on the back of a resounding nine-wicket win against the Mithali Raj-led Velocity. On the other hand, the Supernovas lost to velocity in the tournament opener and will be eager to stay alive in the tournament by winning this on.

Below are the latest updates from the match

19:15 hrs: Here are the Playing XIs of both teams

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka

Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami



19:00 hrs: Toss - Supernovas have won the toss and have opted to bat

Supernovas Squad: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni

Trailblazers Squad: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur

