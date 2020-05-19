Sections
Home / Cricket / Won’t be forcing any player to tour England, says Holder

Won’t be forcing any player to tour England, says Holder

The tour, which was due to start on June 4, stands postponed until at least July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 19, 2020 10:57 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Barbados

West Indies' Jason Holder Action (Action Images via Reuters)

West Indies captain Jason Holder has said that he won’t be forcing any of his players to take part in the England tour, where the two teams are currently scheduled to play three-match Test series this summer.

“Each player has to be comfortable in making the step,” Holder was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“It’s been made clear if we are to hop on a plane and go over to England to play, it must be safe.”

“Certainly from my perspective, I won’t be forcing anyone to go anywhere,” he added.



The tour, which was due to start on June 4, stands postponed until at least July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is believed that the new schedule for the series could be announced at the end of this month.

“We’ve been given assurances from Cricket West Indies that we’d only go over to England if they deem it safe for us to play,” said Holder.

Also Read | He made me look like a fool: Kohli names bowler who foxed him

“It’s no different from a frontline worker going into a hospital every day - they’re putting their lives at risk, and still going to make money. The longer we stay off the field, the longer it’ll take for us to make money,” he added.

Earlier, Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave had said that some of the players will be “very nervous” about the prospect of travelling to the UK amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“There will be no coercing players into this tour,” Grave had said. “If you grow up in a country where the population might only be 60,000 or 70,000 people, to be thinking the UK has had over 30,000 deaths is a massive figure.

“We have to be absolutely clear that it’s safe first and foremost,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

From virtual dance parties to hugs, here’s what’s trending on Google Search this week
May 19, 2020 11:22 IST
These days I’m also taking English classes: Babar hits back at critics
May 19, 2020 11:21 IST
‘Equality and dignity for all’: JP Nadda hails J&K govt’s move to define domicile rules
May 19, 2020 11:24 IST
Pooja Bhatt slams Faizal Siddiqui’s ‘depraved’ TikTok video
May 19, 2020 11:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.