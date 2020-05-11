Working closely with govt to safely resume cricket, says ECB

Sections
Updated: May 11, 2020 10:30 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has stated that it is working closely with the government in order to churn out a plan to safely resume cricket amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

All cricketing activities in England have been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. And the ECB has already said that all professional cricket activities will remain suspended until July 1.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said that the lockdown will be in place atleast until June 1.

“ECB is aware of the government’s announcement pertaining to the next steps of this crisis and we will continue to be led by their advice,” ECB said in an official statement.



“While our recommendation to suspend all forms of recreational cricket remains in place at present, everyone across the sport is hoping that we will see cricket played across England and Wales this summer.

“We are working closely with the government to establish when and how it will be safe to resume play, and we look forward to sharing our plans as they progress,” the cricket body added.

Over 30,000 people have lost their lives in England due to COVID-19 while more than 2 lakh people have been infected with the virus till date.

The entire cricket calendar across the world has come to a grinding halt because of the coronavirus pandemic with many series and tournaments, including the lucrative Indian Premier League, being suspended.

