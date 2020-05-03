Sections
Home / Cricket / World Test Championship’s points system is ridiculous: Michael Holding

World Test Championship’s points system is ridiculous: Michael Holding

The Test Championship, which is scheduled to finish with a final at Lord’s in June 2021, was introduced by the ICC last year in a bid to revive bilateral Test cricket.

Updated: May 03, 2020 19:13 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Former West Indies Cricketer Michael Holding during a media interview. (Getty Images for Laureus)

West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding has termed the World Test Championship’s points system as “ridiculous”, where some of the Tests will be rendered inconsequential once teams realise that they can’t finish in top two in the points table.

As per the current points system, the value for each Test match win in a two-match series is 60 points a game. However, if it’s a five-match series, the value of a Test match win is reduced to 24. So basically, a team can gain up to 120 points from a series, regardless of the number of matches.

The top two then qualify for the final.

The Test Championship, which is scheduled to finish with a final at Lord’s in June 2021, was introduced by the ICC last year in a bid to revive bilateral Test cricket.



“It doesn’t work,” Holding told Wisden Cricket Monthly during a round table when asked if the Test championship was achieving what it was designed for.

“First of all the points system is ridiculous. You can’t play five Test matches and get the same amount of points if you play two Test matches.

“And secondly, at some point you’re going to have teams who know they cannot get to the final and so those Test matches aren’t going to be all that entertaining. People know it’s just another game.” England fast bowler Chris Woakes, who was also part of the roundtable, said the points system might need to be tweaked in future.

“The New Zealand series (England lost 1-0 away to the Black Caps last winter) wasn’t part of the World Test Championship but that defeat didn’t affect us any less as players,” Woakes said.

“I think the system might need a bit of tinkering with in the future. Anyone can turn someone over in a one-off final, depending on the toss or conditions. If there was more time in the calendar they could do a three-match final but unfortunately there just isn’t,” he said.

India are currently leading the World Test Championship which has been thrown out of gear due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the postponement of a number of series.

In February this year, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had said there are elements of the points system used for the World Test Championship which are “unfair”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 19:25 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 19:49 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 19:00 IST
MHA orders ‘second line of defence’ for police as Covid-19 cases rise
May 03, 2020 18:35 IST

latest news

Warner shares hilarious video featuring Williamson, Bhuvi - Watch
May 03, 2020 19:56 IST
Panjab University V-C nominated to UGC sub-committee for mapping Swayam courses
May 03, 2020 19:54 IST
Panjab University to remain closed till May 17
May 03, 2020 19:50 IST
Three MP cops injured in stone pelting by labourers waiting to enter the state
May 03, 2020 19:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.