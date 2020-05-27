‘Would be great for cricket’: Pat Cummins wants IPL in October if T20 World Cup is postponed

A lot has been said regarding the status of the T20 World Cup in Australia and the Indian Premier League. While it was decided by the BCCI that IPL is going to be postponed indefinitely, there has been talk on holding it in October or November if the World Cup is postponed. It has been reported that the T20 World Cup in Australia might be postponed to 2022 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected that a decision will be to be formalised when the International Cricket Council’s all-powerful board holds a teleconference on Thursday.

On the back drop of that news, Australian pacer Pat Cummins made the statement on Wednesday that IPL would be ‘great for cricket’ if the T20 World Cup is postponed by ICC.

“That would be nice ... the IPL would be a great fit,” Cummins told reporters here as quoted by wwos.nine.com.au.

“(It’s) T20, brings together the best players in the world... it would be great for cricket.

“You have millions and millions around the world watching that format and I’m sure this year could potentially be even more after a long break off cricket,” said Cummins who was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 15.5 crores.

“There’s a lot of reasons why I want it to go ahead, but the main one is it’s a great tournament,” added the 27-year old No.1 ranked Test bowler.

The meeting on Thursday will see a discussion between the board members regarding the future of cricket in the post-Covid world.

“There is a good chance that postponement of World T20 will be decided during Thursday’s board meeting. Whether there will be a formal announcement or not is the question,” an ICC board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“There is very little chance of World T20 going ahead in this situation. I don’t think either Cricket Australia or the top boards will mind,” he added.

After it emerged that the novel coronavirus has griped India, the government announced a lockdown in the country. This led to the postponement of the cash-rich Indian Premier League with the BCCI looking at different dates for holding the tournament.