Would choose Jadeja and Bravo as lockdown partners: Raina

During this time when a lot of cities are still under a government-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, CSK batsman Suresh Raina said he would love to be in a quarantine with his teammates Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja.

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Suresh Raina (AFP)

In normal circumstances Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja would have been plying their trade for Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of IPL and perhaps even battling hard in the playoffs, considering CSK’s record in IPL but right now all three are in different cities with nominal opportunity of training due to the Covid-19 pandemic. IPL 2020, which originally slated to begin from March 29, has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI. There is a risk of the tournament not taking place this year at all.

“I would love to take Ravindra Jadeja. I love his company, he is fun,” said Raina in an Instagram video interaction with the franchise.

“I would just love to spend the lockdown in his farmhouse, ride his horse, maybe ask him to teach me how to ride the horse. We can have the best food ever there.



“I love what he is doing in his international career, he puts in a lot of hard work. Hope he performs more for the country.”

When asked which overseas player he would like as a quarantine partner, Raina picked Bravo due to the Trinidadian’s gung-ho nature.

“I think I would take DJ Bravo. In the lockdown you really need to dance in the house and I think he will do whatever he wants to do to make you happy. He will make you dance to different songs, even make new songs, so I would love to be with him too among overseas players,” said Raina.

(With IANS inputs)

