‘Would cry in the showers’: Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq opens up on nepotism accusations

To play national cricket for Pakistan is not an easy task. The country has produced legends after legends such as Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Saeed Anwar, and Javed Miandad. But when you are related to one of Pakistan’s most successful captains Inzamam-ul-Haq, it becomes an even more difficult task to handle. The pressure and scrutiny that comes alongside being related to a batting great was faced by Pakistan opener, Imam-ul-Haq.

When Imam, who is Inzamam’s nephew, was first picked for the Pakistan national team for an ODI series against Sri Lanka in the UAE, the batsman faced multiple accusations of nepotism from various corners of social media. The fans questioned his place in the team, and in a recent interview, the 24-year-old recalled that it became really difficult for him to deal with the same.

“To be honest, when I was picked for Pakistan, I only had one friend – Babar [Azam],” Imam told former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta on his ESPNCrincinfo chat show Cricketbaazi. “But there was a communication gap between us because he was playing regularly for the national team and I was playing domestic cricket. So, we weren’t talking a lot.

“Moreover, he was focussed on his cricket and he was in very good form and had scored two back-to-back centuries in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Because his performances in the Test matches weren’t very good, he wanted to make up for it. So, he wasn’t talking much,” he added.

Speaking about the 2017 series against Sri Lanka, Imam recalled that he started staying away from everyone because he felt disheartened. “When all of this started happening, I would have my meals all alone. It was my first tour and you know how it can get on the first tour. And whenever I would open my phone, there were people tagging me on social media posts or sending me stuff. I was very disheartened and couldn’t understand anything.

“ I stopped talking to my family because I didn’t want to put them under any pressure that I’m facing problems. I switched off and handed both my mobile phones to my manager, and said, ‘I can’t take this, please take them off me’,” he added.

“I remember crying in the shower for hours that I haven’t even played yet [he played the third ODI of the series in Abu Dhabi.It’s very easy for young players to get surrounded by self-doubt. The only thing running constantly in my mind was that I haven’t even played [for the national team] yet, what if I play and don’t perform well? Then my career will be over. I wouldn’t step a foot out of my room, fearing people might trouble me outside, because there is a large Pakistan community in Dubai.

“So I didn’t play the first two matches of the series, Ahmed Shehzad played in them but he couldn’t perform [well]. In the team meeting after the second match, Mickey Arthur announced a 14-strong team for the next match, and I was included in that. And he said that you will be informed if you will be playing the night before [the match].

“But I didn’t get any call or message in the night, so I thought I wasn’t playing. We were living in Dubai, and from there we had to travel to Abu Dhabi on the match-day, which is a two-hour drive. So we had to leave around 11am-12pm for the match and I got his [Arthur’s] message at around 9.30am, which I still remember, ‘Immy, it’s your time, be ready and good luck.’”

“After that, I don’t remember anything. My mind was completely blank. I was hoping he hadn’t messaged me. He shouldn’t have. Because my confidence had hit the rock-bottom and I was feeling so low that I felt I won’t be able to perform in the match. I was focussing less on the match and more on what would happen after. What if I couldn’t perform? My career will get badly affected and everyone will say they were right to criticise me. Because the media was only discussing my inclusion in the side,” Imam concluded.