Sections
Home / Cricket / Would’ve gotten all 10 wickets against Pakistan a lot earlier had there been DRS: Anil Kumble tells R Ashwin

Would’ve gotten all 10 wickets against Pakistan a lot earlier had there been DRS: Anil Kumble tells R Ashwin

Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble said he probably would have gotten all 10 wickets against Pakistan in 1999 had there been DRS.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 19:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

07 December 1999 - Anil Kumble being chanted by team mates after a Ten Wicket bowling spell against Pakistan in the Capital. (HT Photo by HC Tiwari)

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble said he probably would have gotten his 10-wicket haul against Pakistan a lot earlier had there been a provision to use DRS (Decision Review System) in that Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi in 1999.

Kumble who became the first Indian and only the second in the world after England’s Jim Laker to pick all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket that day, recalled the Test against Pakistan with fondness.

“There were talks that AV Jayaprakash was from Bangalore but I think it’s wrong to attribute wickets or accuse the umpires of any sort of bias. If there was DRS, I would have probably gotten the 10 earlier. That’s how I look at it,” Kumble told Ashwin in an interview in DRS with Ash.

While recalling his herculean effort against Pakistan that helped India level the series by beating Pakistan by 212 runs in the second Test at Delhi, Kumble said it was a team effort.



Also Read | ‘Hardik Pandya not among top 10 all-rounders in any format of the game’

“When I took six out of six, there was a tea break. So, when I came back, I was a bit tired. Because I had bowled from lunch to tea, right throughout that spell. And at tea, I realised that there is a chance for me to get better than what I have done before. I never realised that I will get all 10,” Kumble said.

“I don’t think you go into a game thinking you are going to get all 10. Although you try and prepare that way, saying that, how do I bowl from No 1 to No 11 in the team? But you never realise that you will get all 10. So, eight and nine happened with the fifth and sixth balls of that over. When I completed the over and went to my thirdman position people in the stands said ‘don’t worry you’ll get 10 wickets’.

 

Kumble also recalled how Javagal Srinath had helped him get the final wicket by bowling wide of the stumps in the previous over.

“I didn’t have to have a word with Sree at all. All of them were trying to make sure I get 10. Sree bowled that over and I think probably it was a difficult over. As a bowler, it is very difficult to constantly tell your mind to bowl wide. Knowing Ramesh, don’t think he deliberately went after that catch. He wasn’t even aware. People around were screaming drop drop. The ball was away from Ramesh otherwise he would’ve probably taken that catch,” he added.

Kumble said he had planned to get Wasim Akram away from the strike to dismiss No.11 Waqar Younis but later on changed it.

“In the next over Wasim Akram was on strike. He was batting for a while. So I decided to push mid-off, mid-on back so that he can take a single and I get a crack at Waqar. But after a couple of balls, I realised Wasim wasn’t going to take a single. So I brought the field in and decided that it has to be Wasim now. I can’t expect Sree to bowl another over like that. It was one of those things, Wasim played for the turn but the ball didn’t turn and it took the inside edge and Laxman took a good catch. So yes, it was a team effort. I was fortunate to pick up all those wickets,” Kumle said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBI arrests two bank employees
Aug 01, 2020 20:34 IST
45 juveniles in Odisha correctional home test Covid-19 positive
Aug 01, 2020 20:27 IST
Roger Federer surprises fans who went viral for playing tennis on rooftops
Aug 01, 2020 20:20 IST
Ram Temple marks the beginning of a new India, says RSS’ Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Aug 01, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.