Yes, we have lost it: Warner and family now dance to Punjabi song

On Tuesday, Warner posted a TikTok video wherein he, his wife Candice and his two daughters were seen shaking their legs on popular Punjabi number “Slowly Slowly” sung by Guru Randhawa.

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:12 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

David Warner (Instagram )

After dancing to Telegu songs, Australia cricketer Australia cricketer David Warner and his family have now moved on to Punjabi numbers.

“Yes we have lost it now. Glow in the dark night,” Warner captioned the post.

 



Last week, the swashbuckling Australian opener and his wife were seen slaying the hook steps of superhit Bollywood song from the 90s, Muqabla featuring Indian dance icon Prabhu Deva.

Tagging Shilpa Shetty Kundra in his post, Warner asked fans to decide who had the better dance moves between him, his wife and the Bollywood actress. “Who was better Candice Warner and I or Shilpa Shetty and Prabhu Deva,” Warner had captioned the video.

Earlier, Warner and his family had danced to the tunes of ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ and ‘Butta Bomma’ from the Telegu movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Before that, he was seen grooving to the tunes of poplular Bollywood number ‘Shiela Ki Jawani’ alongwith his daughter.

The left-handed opener has been making most of the time he has been spending with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In normal circumstances, with no outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent shutdowns, Warner would have been currently leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which now stands indefinitely postponed.

