Yet to officially discuss IPL 2020 schedule: Sourav Ganguly

With Covid-19 positive cases on the rise in India it is not possible for Ganguly or BCCI to plan the Indian Premier League yet.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

File photo of Sourav Ganguly during a press conference in Mumbai. (PTI)

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that he is still not sure when cricket would resume in the country. All cricketing activities around the globe were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the lockdown is being lifted gradually in India, Ganguly isn’t yet sure when cricket would get a green light.

“We can’t say what will happen in the days to come. It is tough to predict. We are looking at all options. We are still not sure when cricket could resume,” Ganguly told Sportskeeda during an interview on Monday.

ALSO READ: Gambhir, Afridi have to be sensible: Waqar Younis urges former cricketers to end differences

With Covid-19 positive cases on the rise in India it is not possible for Ganguly or BCCI to plan the Indian Premier League yet. The BCCI president reiterated that no discussion has taken place in the board regarding the schedule of the tournament.



“If at all, IPL does happen, we don’t know where it could happen. India would certainly like to host the event, provided the environment is safe. Right now, we are not in a position to say anything. It is too early. We are yet to officially discuss the IPL schedule. But it depends on the safety of the environment. Saving human life and breaking the coronavirus chain are more important for all of us,” Ganguly said.

IPL was initially slated to begin from March 29, before getting postponed indefinitely. The future of teh T20 World Cup also looks grim with the ICC set take a call on it on June 10.

The IPL is a huge money spinner for the BCCI and in case it does not take place, the board will face losses to the tune of thousands of crores.

