Cricket / 'You boys owe Pakistan cricket': Wasim Akram wants England return the favour and tour Pak

‘You boys owe Pakistan cricket’: Wasim Akram wants England return the favour and tour Pak

Former Pakistan skipper and fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram has said that England must tour Pakistan in 2022 reciprocating the visit of Azhar Ali and his men despite the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, SOUTHAMPTON England

File image of Wasim Akram. (Hindustan Times)

Pakistan cricket team decided to tour England amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It was the second international cricket series to be played after West Indies also toured England. The players were put under a bio-secure environment with strict rules in place. The players weren’t allowed to enter the bubble with our taking Covid-19 tests and had to detach themselves from the outside world for the entirety of the tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison has thanked West Indies and Pakistan for touring England amid the pandemic this summer, sparing the ECB massive financial loss.

Now, former Pakistan skipper and fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram has said that England must tour Pakistan in 2022 reciprocating the visit of Azhar Ali and his men despite the coronavirus pandemic

READ | ‘I once told Sachin Tendulkar the same’: Inzamam-ul-Haq feels MS Dhoni should have announced retirement at the ground



“You boys owe Pakistan cricket, and the country, a lot, with the boys coming over here,” former Pakistan captain Akram told Sky Sports Cricket.

“They’ve been here almost two-and-half months in the bio-secure environment,” he said, referring to precautions that have included zones off-limits to anyone other than players and officials. Matches have been played without spectators.

“So if everything goes well, England should tour Pakistan,” said Akram, arguably the greatest left-arm pacer.

“I promise you they’ll get looked after on and off the field there and every game will be a packed house.”

Top teams have declined to tour Pakistan since a 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in the city of Lahore.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005-6 but Akram was hopeful the participation of English players in Pakistan’s franchise-based Twenty20 competition would help allay England’s safety concerns.

“The English players were there for the Pakistan Super League in our team, Karachi Kings - Alex Hales and Chris Jordan,” Akram, bowling coach of the franchise, said.

“They loved it, they enjoyed it, they got looked after beautifully, so the PSL is a step in the right direction.”

(with Reuters input)

