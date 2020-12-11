‘You couldn’t make a strategy against him’: Pakistan quick Sohail Tanvir names the toughest batsman he’s bowled to

Left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir may have dropped down the pecking order but his exploits in T20 cricket continue to make him a tough bowler to get away with. Tanvir, who made his debut for Pakistan in 2007, last played for the national team in 2017 – a T20I against West Indies – but during his career, has bowled some of the greatest batsmen in world cricket.

Tanvir has bowled to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, Ricky Ponting, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara and more, but found none of them was as tough to bowl to than AB de Villiers.

“I found bowling to AB de Villiers the toughest bowler to bowl against. He was Mr. 360 and he would smack you all over the ground. You couldn’t make a strategy against him because he could play anywhere you bowled. If I have to choose one, AB was a batsman you had to think the most against while bowling.” Tanvir told Cricket Pakistan.

Tanvir revealed he’s bowled to one of the greatest batsmen going around in world cricket at the moment, captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli. However, when it comes to red-ball cricket, the left-arm quick reckons Babar Azam, the current captain of the Pakistan cricket team is a wonderful player.

“As far as red-ball cricket or playing in the powerplay is concerned I would say that it is very difficult to bowl to Babar Azam. I have bowled some against Virat Kohli in his early days,” he said.

Having last played for Pakistan in 2017, Tanvir hopes to have one final go with the national team. At 35, it may be easier said than done for Tanvir, but the left-arm fast bowler is targeting next year’s T20 World Cup in India, before he decides to bow out of international cricket.

“My personal target was the upcoming World Cups. I am still hopeful and there is still time. There is a lot of cricket coming up. I have been playing throughout the world in terms of T20s. I am number five in the world and number one in Pakistan [in terms of wickets]. As far as age factor goes, we have players such as Wahab Riaz and Sohail Khan. I am not saying they shouldn’t be there. I am just pointing out that I am in the same age group. I am a big fan of merit-based cricket,” Tanvir pointed out.

“I wish to finish my career on a high note by playing for Pakistan. I want to announce my retirement while playing for Pakistan and not being on the outside looking in.”