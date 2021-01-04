‘You knew there were restrictions’: Brad Haddin says ‘India trying not to play at Gabba’

India's Jasprit Bumrah, centre, is congratulated by teammate after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (AP)

What’s an India-Australia series without some controversy? Those fearing that the ongoing series might turn out to be one of the rare occasions without one, must have got their wishes filled on New Year. Things escalated rapidly between BCCI and Cricket Australia after the investigation on five Indian cricketers on a possible biosecure protocol breach was followed by India’s reported reluctance to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test if strict quarantine rules were followed.

Reacting to the developments, former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin said India perhaps don’t want to go to Brisbane simply because of Australia’s track record at the Gabba.

“From a cricket point of view, why would India want to go to the Gabba? No one wins at the Gabba, Australia plays really good cricket there and no one’s won for a really long time (besides the Aussies).

“There’s a lot of moving parts here. The one thing is these guys have been in a bubble for a long, long time and they might just start to be getting a little bit tired. But you can’t move a Test match - if a state doesn’t have any virus - just because you’re over the quarantine,” Haddin told Fox Cricket.

The former wicket-keeper batsman also pointed out that India came to Australia knowing that they might have to follow strict rules because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You came to Australia knowing exactly what was going to happen ... you knew there were restrictions, you knew this could’ve happened. Yes, it’s been a long time now they’ve been in quarantine first with IPL and now with the Australian summer,” he said.

Haddin said he hasn’t heard the Australian cricketer complaining about things as they are also following the same rules and strict protocols.

“It’s the same with the Australian teams, we haven’t heard them whinge and they’ve just got on with it. To me, it just looks like they’re trying not to play at the Gabba,” he added.

With reports coming in that the Indian squad is not too keen to travel to Queensland if strict quarantine protocols need to be followed, the state’s Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates also said that rules need to be followed.

Also, Queensland’s Shadow Sports Minister Tim Mander said that “same rules must apply for everyone”, adding that the Indian team should not come if they do not want to abide by the rules.