‘You never got me out’: Kevin Pietersen’s cheeky congratulatory message for MS Dhoni

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates after initially dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen's before the decision was reversed by the third umpire during the first cricket test match at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Former India captain MS Dhoni had an unforgettable career in which he went on to earn numerous plaudits that were once considered impossible. In 2007, a young Indian team led by Dhoni went on to win the inaugural T20 World Cup. Four years later, the Dhoni-led Indian team won the 2011 ODI World Cup. In 2013, Dhoni won his third ICC trophy as captain - winning the Champions League.

Dhoni became the first captain to win all three major ICC trophies. But as Dhoni bows out of international cricket, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen wants to remind him that there is one stat that he has not achieved in his career - that is Dhoni never got Pietersen out in Test cricket.

It has largely been rumoured among cricket fans that Dhoni, during 2011 Lord’s Test against England, had dismissed Pietersen. Dhoni had made an appeal for a caught behind and the umpire had raised his finger. But Pietersen had actually made a DRS appeal, and the Ultra Edge had shown that there was no nick off his bat and the decision was overturned.

Pietersen, on the latest episode of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected, congratulated Dhoni for a stellar career, but also cheekily reminded him that he did not get his wicket.

“MS (MS Dhoni), my great buddy! What a career, what a stellar career, what an amazing career, what a magical career. One career that you should be so so proud of. The whole of India and the world of cricket have been so blessed to witness one of the best and one of the most magical careers,” Pietersen said.

“I think but now at the end of your career, there is one thing, just that one thing. You never got me out. It was referred at Lords’ and the continuous stick that I get from you and your fans that I am your first Test wicket.

“You know, I know, that it never happened. Okay? Now that you are done, let’s just clear the air. It never happened. Anyway buddy, awesome career. Congrats and welcome to the club, we are all out,” the English batting great added.

Dhoni will return to play for Chennai Super Kings when the 13th season of Indian Premier League kicks off from September 19th in the UAE.