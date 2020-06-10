Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘You’re on your own’: When Aaron Finch asked umpire how to break Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma stand

‘You’re on your own’: When Aaron Finch asked umpire how to break Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma stand

When batting together, Kohli and Rohit always put on a show for the fans, and have a tendency to tire out the bowlers from the opposition team. In an encounter against Australia, skipper Aaron Finch was left puzzled on how to get them out and sought umpire’s advice.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Getty Images)

If there is any doubt the kind of pressure India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma put on the opposition, a story revealed by umpire Michael Gough clears them out completely. Virat and Rohit are two pillars of India’s top order and their batting style compliment each other. The duo have often stitched sensational partnerships on the field, some of which have proven to be match-winning for India. When batting together, Kohli and Rohit always put on a show for the fans, and have a tendency to tire out the bowlers from the opposition teams.

England umpire Gough, who was officiating an encounter between India and Australia revealed that Aussie skipper Aaron Finch came up to him and asked him how to break Kohli-Rohit partnership during a match. While Gough was an experienced cricketer in his playing days, having featured in 67 first-class games for Durham, he told Finch that he was on his own on this one.

Also read: On this day: India registered first-ever Test win at Lord’s after 54 years

“I remember a match between India and Australia, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were putting on a huge partnership,” Gough told Wisden Cricket Monthly. “I was stood next to Aaron Finch at square-leg and he said to me, during the game, how it was unbelievable to watch these two great players.

“Then he asked me how I would bowl at them! I looked at him and said, ‘I’ve got enough on my plate, you’re on your own there’,” he said.



Also read: ‘It’s in the game’: Chris Gayle supports Darren Sammy on racism revelation in IPL

While Gough did not mention which match was he was talking about, it could be the third ODI between India and Australia in Bengaluru which took place in January this year, in which Gough was one of two umpires on the field. In the match, Kohli scored 89 runs while Rohit scored 119.

The duo had stitched a 137-run match winning partnership for the second wicket and had helped India in chasing down the target of 286 to claim a seven-wicket win and seal the series 2-1.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kirti Kulhari, Gulshan Deviah share throwback pics from Shaitan sets
Jun 10, 2020 14:32 IST
Coronavirus patients most infectious when they first feel unwell: WHO
Jun 10, 2020 14:32 IST
Hong Kong fears oblivion under Chinese dominion
Jun 10, 2020 14:29 IST
Kim Yo Jong emerges as policymaker in spat with South Korea
Jun 10, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.