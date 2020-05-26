Sections
‘You remind me of me’: Jonty Rhodes gives huge praise to India cricketer on fielding efforts

Speaking in an Instagram Live video with Raina, Rhodes said:  “I have always been a great fan of you as a fielder, because you remind me of me. I wish I was a young man like you.”

India cricketer Suresh Raina has always been known as a great fielder. The left-handed batsman was often seen diving around the cricket field, trying to save runs. He has also taken some memorable catches, and caused some quick run-outs. The 33-year-old has been one of the quickest players on the field, not only for India, but also for his Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. And recently, Raina received massive praise for his fielding efforts from none other than Jonty Rhodes.

The retired South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes is still regarded as one of the best fielders of all-time. A highlight package of Rhodes career showcases some of the most outstanding catches, dives and run-outs in cricket history. And now the former Proteas batsman says that Raina reminds him of himself in his younger days.

He further explained that he enjoys watching fielders who are diving as it shows commitment. “I know what it’s like in India, I know how hard the fields are. So if you are diving around all the time, you are fully committed,” Rhodes said.



Rhodes also praised another India player Ravindra Jadeja while speaking to Raina. “Then, Jaddu, he’s not bad, eh. I keep saying, people should throw over the top, but he is always throwing side-arm, yet he just doesn’t seem to miss. He’s a very different to you and I, a bit like Michael Bevan,” he said.

“He’s very fast across the field, you never saw him really dive or slide, because he’s got such good speed, he will get to the ball. You and I would always dodge, we are dirty fielders, we would get to the ground, get dirty, and get up quickly,” he said.

