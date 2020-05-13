You should be back in the team: Rohit Sharma to Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina at one point was one of the most dependable batsmen in the Indian team in limited-overs cricket. Coming in to bat in the middle order, Raina was often tasked with finishing a chase or pushing the run rate up in the death overs and he would come up with the goods.

His knocks against Australia and Pakistan in the knock-out stages of the ICC World Cup 2011 were crucial in paving the way for India to reach the summit clash.

Raina though lost his regular place in the team soon after the 2015 ICC World Cup and has since found it difficult to cement his place in either the ODIs or T20Is.

He though remains a crucial player for Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Recently the southpaw spoke to Indian limited-overs team vice-captain Rohit Sharma during an Instagram live session. Rohit admitted that he and the management feels that Raina should be a part of the team due to his vast experience and all-round capabilities.

“I know it is very tough to be out of the team after playing for so many years. We used to talk that we should have Raina in the team in some way. You have the experience and ability with bowling and fielding.

“I feel that we have seen you play for such a long time, somewhere I feel that somehow or the other you should be back in the team. But then we will see, we make do with what we have in our hands,” Rohit Sharma told Suresh Raina in the Instagram live session.

Raina has scored 5615 runs in 226 ODIs, scoring 5 centuries and 36 half-centuries. He was also India’s first centurian in T20 internationals and has played 78 T20Is for India. The left-handed batsman said he needs the support of big players to make a comeback.

“I had an injury and a surgery which was a big reason why I lost my place. I still have a lot of cricket left in me. Selection is not in our hands, performances are. I have always enjoyed my cricket and the big players always backed us when we were young. So that is what we need, someone to support us and show the way.”

Raina was an integral part of the team under MS Dhoni’s captaincy who reposed a lot of faith in him. He has also played 18 Test matches for India but his problems against short ball curtailed his stint in red-ball cricket for India.