Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘You will always be my captain’: Team India members honour MS Dhoni in heartfelt video - WATCH

‘You will always be my captain’: Team India members honour MS Dhoni in heartfelt video - WATCH

Team India members have played with Dhoni for several years and have seen first-hand the impact he has had on cricket. After his retirement, the players remembered the memories they shared with Dhoni during their time in cricket.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 09:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

India captain Virat Kohli (R) alongside MS Dhoni (C) and Jasprit Bumrah (L) as the teams wait for the national anthems during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4, 2017 in Birmingham. (Getty Images)

MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket has left the whole cricket community sombre. Dhoni gave countless memories to cricket fans- be it super-fast stumpings, huge sixes, or cunning captaincy moves on the field. One memory that is etched inside the mind of all Indians is the six that he hit off Nuwan Kulasekara to win the 2011 Cricket World Cup for India. It is just not the fans that Dhoni has vowed; it includes former and present cricketers who have always lavished praise on him.

Team India members have played with Dhoni for several years and have seen first-hand the impact he has had on cricket. After his retirement, the players remembered the memories they shared with Dhoni during their time in cricket.

READ | ‘I can bet’: Gautam Gambhir names one MS Dhoni record that is going to stay forever

 



“Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is that you will always be that guy who sat in the last seat of the bus,” Kohli said.

“We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding because we have always played for the same roles, same goals, which was to make the team win,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure playing under you, alongside you. You showed belief in me, which I would always be grateful for. I have said it before, I will say it again, you will always be my captain.”

Dhoni is the only captain in the history of the game to win three ICC trophies- 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Having retired from Test cricket in December of 2014 with 4876 runs from 90 matches, Dhoni carried on playing ODIs and T20Is. With 10,733 runs, Dhoni is fifth in the list of India’s all-time run-scorers in ODI behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid. His overall Indian numbers are staggering: 538 matches, 17,266 runs, 16 centuries, 108 fifties, 359 sixes, 829 dismissals.

Dhoni, however, will continue to ply his trade for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. The 13th edition of the tournament will be played from September 19 in the UAE.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chunky says Ananya, he both ‘competitive’, Bigg Boss 14’s new promo is out
Aug 17, 2020 10:15 IST
Shashank Khaitan reveals why Mr Lele with Varun Dhawan was shelved
Aug 17, 2020 10:10 IST
Thailand’s elite visa program aims to lure expats seeking virus haven
Aug 17, 2020 10:09 IST
‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook
Aug 17, 2020 10:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.