Younger guys will feel little less pressure in empty stadium but its a challenge for seniors: Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich feels that while younger guys will feel lesser pressure in empty stadiums but it could well be a challenge for the senior cricketers as they gear up for Indian Premier League.

The 13th edition of the IPL, which begins on September 19, will be held in a bio-secure environment behind closed doors -- at least the first phase -- in wake of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“Personally, I think some of the younger players actually enjoy the fact that there will be a little less pressure with less people at the ground, creating all that noise and distraction,” Katich said during RCB’s YouTube show ‘Bold Diaries’.

“I think it will be more of a challenge for some of the older guys that are used to the buzz of the crowd and getting their adrenaline going. But I think there will still be a lot of motivation within our squad to go out and perform well,” he added.

Experienced mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton had earlier said that cricketers like Virat Kohli who depend on external stimulation and are used to ‘pressure’ are “really going to struggle” in front of empty stadium but self-motivated players will “do a hell lot better” in this year’s IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Kohli completed their mandatory quarantine upon their arrival in Dubai and had started their training camps last week.

Katich, 45, said younger players could make an impact in this year’s tournament.

“I think the players will be motivated enough as there is a lot at stake in terms of the opportunity that it presents and the players want to make the most of that. They know this is a big tournament,” said the former Australia cricketer.

Moved out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the world’s biggest T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.