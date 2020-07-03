Sections
Home / Cricket / Younis Khan brought a knife to my throat in Brisbane: Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower narrates shocking incident

Younis Khan brought a knife to my throat in Brisbane: Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower narrates shocking incident

The Zimbabwean cricket great Grant Flower, who also worked as the batting coach of Pakistan, has revealed that former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer him some advice.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 08:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Younis Khan (Twitter)

There have been many fiery rivalries in cricket which have even led to heated arguments on and off the field. The ‘Gentleman’s Game’ as it is often called, cricket has also experienced moments of outbursts as players compete to in a competitive environment representing their country. One such incident was recently shared by former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower.

The Zimbabwean cricket great has revealed that former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer him some advice.

Flower was asked during a conversation with brother Andy and host Neil Manthorp on the ‘Following On Cricket Podcast’ about tricky characters he had to coach during his career and he came up with this incident.

Also Read | Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting



“Younis Khan… quite tough to master,” said Flower said.



“I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast, I tried to give him a bit of batting advice ... But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene.

“Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am,” Flower said.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced that they are appointing former captain Younis Khan as national team’s batting coach and Mushtaq Ahmed as a spin bowling coach for the upcoming tour of England. Younis is a legend of cricket after scoring more than 10000 runs for Pakistan in Test cricket while also becoming the best batsman in ICC rankings. He announced his retirement from cricket in 2017. He is currently touring England, where he would try to improve the batting department of the Pakistan cricket team.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

If you love dogs, this tale about a special visitor at an Airbnb may just make your day
Jul 03, 2020 08:29 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat expected to be in Ladakh today
Jul 03, 2020 08:28 IST
Oil falls as growing coronavirus cases stoke fuel demand worries
Jul 03, 2020 08:26 IST
New Zealand mosque shooter sentencing begins on August 24
Jul 03, 2020 08:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.