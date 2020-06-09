Younis Khan named Pakistan batting coach for England tour

Sections
The Pakistan Cricket Board said that Younis and Mushtaq were appointed to give head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis “necessary and essential resources that can help them further uplift the performance of the side.”

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:45 IST

By Associated Press, Islamabad

Younis Khan (L) with Misbah-ul-Haq (R) (AFP)

Former test captain Younis Khan has been appointed batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team for its tour of England. Legspinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who played 52 test matches, will be the spin bowling coach.

Pakistan will likely play three tests and three Twenty20s in England with the first test, likely to start from Aug. 5. However, the final itinerary is yet to be decided due to coronavirus concerns.

“I have never been shy of sharing my experiences and knowledge,” Younis said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I think this particular tour provides me with an ideal opportunity where I can spend post-training time with the players to engage with them on batting techniques, bowler assessments, mental toughness exercises besides talking them through with scenario planning.”



Pakistan will be carrying extra players to England in case it requires replacement in the wake of pandemic.

