Sections
Home / Cricket / Your happy 40 or 47? Yuvraj Singh comes up with hilarious tweet on Harbhajan Singh’s birthday

Your happy 40 or 47? Yuvraj Singh comes up with hilarious tweet on Harbhajan Singh’s birthday

Yuvraj Singh came up with a hilarious tweet to wish Harbhajan Singh as the India off-spinner turned 40 on Friday.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh (Twitter)

Wishes poured in for India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh as he turned 40 on Friday but none better and more hilarious than former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s. Yuvraj, who is one of Harbhajan’s closest friends ever since the duo started sharing the dressing room together for India in 2000, pulled the off-spinner’s leg by asking whether his actually 40 or 47.

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100% love u paaji @harbhajan_singh.”

 

Suresh Raina termed Harbhajan as “one of the greatest match-winners” as he wished the latter on his birthday.



“Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh! One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation!” Raina tweeted.

 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighted Harbhajan’s achievement while wishing the cricketer on his birthday anniversary.

“Second-most wickets by an India spinner in Tests - 417. Second-most wickets by an India spinner in ODIs - 265. First India player to take a Test hat-trick. A @cricketworldcup winner Happy 40th birthday to Harbhajan Singh!” ICC tweeted.

 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended wishes to Harbhajan as it wrote, “Here’s wishing ‘The Turbanator’ @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday #TeamIndia.”

 

“Bhajji ‘turns’ 40! One of India’s greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein, @harbhajan_singh,” Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

 

“@harbhajan3 pajhi janamdin diyaan lakh lakh vadhayiaan Let’s grab a bat and ball and celebrate together once this is all over,” Shikhar Dhawan captioned a picture on Instagram.

 

Harbhajan, who made his international debut in March 1998, represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, picking up 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively.

He was also a member of India’s two World Cup winning squads – 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

(With ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Unlock 2.0: Uttarakhand exempts VIPs from quarantine, no restriction on tourists with negative Covid-19 report
Jul 03, 2020 12:28 IST
Governor of Bihar directive to streamline online education, says university and colleges to open only after govt decision
Jul 03, 2020 12:25 IST
Heavy rains cause waterlogging in several places at Mumbai
Jul 03, 2020 12:33 IST
This California cafe serves hundreds of free meals to those in need
Jul 03, 2020 12:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.