Yuvraj Singh asks fans to applaud Stuart Broad’s achievement and not think of him getting hit for 6 sixes

Yuvraj Singh of India acknowledges his half century brought up in a racord 12 deliveries including six consecutive sixes from one over from Stuart Broad of England during the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Championship Super Eights match between England and India at Kingsmead on September 19, 2007 in Durban, South Africa. (Getty Images)

Stuart Broad joined an elite list of bowlers on Tuesday when he picked up his 500th Test wicket and guided England to victory in the third Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford, which helped the hosts bounce back after losing the first Test to win the series 2-1.

While Broad has been one of the biggest match winners for England in Test cricket, along with new ball partner James Anderson, over the past decade, the memory of him being belted for six consecutive sixes in an over by India’s Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 ICC WT20 is something which continues to chase him even now.

Indian fans never forget that moment as it served as the launch pad for the team to go and win that title eventually, which started a period of domination for India in international cricket.

Yuvraj has retired from international cricket, but he is very active on social media and doesn’t shy away from giving his opinion on topics related to the game. The former India all-rounder congratulated Broad on reaching the huge milestone in his own way.

“I’m sure every time I write something about @StuartBroad8, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke - it takes hard work, dedication & determination. Broady you’re a legend! Hats off,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Broad was only in his second year in international cricket when Yuvraj famously took him apart in a World T20 match in Durban in September 2007.

Broad was dispatched for six sixes in the 19th over of India’s innings as Yuvraj raced to his fifty off just 12 balls, which still remains as the fastest half century in the T20 format.

Since that forgettable night at the Kingsmead, Broad has gone on to play 140 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is for England, bagging 744 international wickets across formats.

The two share a cordial relationship.

When Yuvraj called time on his international career, Broad posted a picture of the two with the caption, “Enjoy retirement Legend @yuvisofficial.”

With 589 wickets, Broad’s longtime pace colleague James Anderson leads the fast bowlers’ pack followed by Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and Broad (501). Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan heads the overall tally with 800 Test wickets, ahead of Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

