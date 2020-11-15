Yuvraj Singh calls Sania Mirza ‘mirchie mommy’ as he wishes Indian tennis superstar on her birthday

Superstar of Indian tennis, Sania Mirza celebrates her birthday today (November 15). A winner of six grand slams titles, Sania celebrates her 34th birthday and wishes poured from all corners on the tennis star’s special day. Among those to wish Sania on her birthday was former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is a very close friend of the Indian tennis star, and on expected lines, posted a unique message.

“Happy birthday mirchie mommy @MirzaSania! Hope you have an “ace” of a year ahead! Loads of love always,” Yuvraj tweeted, while posting a picture of the two.

Sania, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, became a mother to Izhaan in October of 2018 and the mother-son duo’s pictures on Sania’s Instagram account are the epitome of cuteness. Recently, Sania and Shoaib were spotted on the shores of Dubai where the duo posed elegantly with Dubai’s skyline forming the backdrop.

Earlier this month, Sania had discussed about the mutual respect tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have towards each other. Sania Mirza who has been a teammate of the legends in the past at IPTL talked about the pure nature of this legendary rivalry and what it means to be true champions like them.

“The way they talk about each other on and off the camera is pretty incredible and I’ve seen that being a part of IPTL where I was on Rafael’s team and I was on the same team as Roger in the following or the year before that. They speak so highly about each other,” she had said.

“On the courts, of course, everybody knows that they’ve had some incredible matches and have some incredible history, but I think off the court are the moments that make them very special. The respect they have for each other and when they play you can see that there is so much respect and mutual admiration for each other as well. They bring so much to the game and such different things that our sport really needs both of them.”