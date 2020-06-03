‘Yuvraj Singh maafi maango’ trends on Twitter after former India star’s video clip with casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal goes viral

MOHALI, INDIA - MARCH 27: Yuvraj Singh of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia during the ICC WT20 India Group 2 match between India and Australia at I.S. Bindra Stadium on March 27, 2016 in Mohali, India. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been very active on social media during the lockdown, giving his views about various cricketing matters during live chats with other cricketers and journalists. The left-handed batsman, who was the star of India’s 2011 World Cup winning campaign, has landed in trouble after a video clip of him making a casteist remark during his conversation with Rohit Sharma went viral..

The video is from April when Yuvraj was talking to Rohit Sharma about India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s obsession with TikTok videos. During the chat Yuvraj casually used a casteist slur and that has now gone viral on social media with a lot users demanding an apology from the former India star.

While Rohit Sharma was pulling Chahal’s leg due to his antics on social media, Yuvraj ended up using the derogatory remark. On Tuesday morning, #YuvrajSinghMaafiMaango (#YuvrajSinghApologise) started trending on Twitter with several thousand tweets with the hashtag.

This is not the first time that Yuvraj is facing a backlash on social media. Some time back he was criticised by users for supporting former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation. Yuvraj had defended himself by saying that he was showing support towards a humanitarian cause.

But after Afridi made anti-India statements in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Yuvraj said that he regretted supporting Afridi.