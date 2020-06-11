Yuvraj Singh recalls first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar: ‘Felt I shook hands with god’

Former India star batsman Yuvraj Singh recalled his first meeting with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and said that he felt like he has shaken hands with god. Yuvraj started his career in the 2000 ICC Knock Out ODI tournament, and he has played with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. In his stellar career, Yuvraj often continued to reinvent himself and played a crucial role in India’s 2007 T20I World Cup win, and 2011 ODI World Cup win as well.

In a tweet, Yuvraj expressed his gratitude to Tendulkar for continuing to help him throughout his career and wrote: “Thank u, Master. When we 1st met, I felt I have shaken hands with god. U’ve guided me in my toughest phases. U taught me to believe in my abilities.”

Also read: Windies cherishing test return after coronavirus hiatus says Jason Holder

“I’ll play the same role for youngsters that you played for me. Looking 4wd (forward) to many more wonderful memories with you.”

Yuvraj’s response was in a reply to Tendulkar’s previous tweet in which the ‘Master Blaster’ had recalled his first memory with the former left-hander. Yuvraj completed one year of his retirement on Wednesday, and Tendulkar marked the moment with a special tweet for the former India batsman.

“It’s been a year since You(Vi) retired... My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp & I couldn’t help but notice that you were very athletic & deceptively quick at Point. I needn’t talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world,” he wrote.

Also read: Shikhar Dhawan credits trust factor for successful ODI opening partnership with Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, Yuvraj also took time out to thank his fans as #MissYouYuvi continued to trend throughout the day. “Feeling blessed to have rcvd so much love from my fans today. Thank u for making this day special & memorable. U have been very supportive, especially during my tough times. Sharing one such lovely wish I rcvd. I must’ve done smthing really special to deserve all your love,” he wrote in a tweet.