Home / Cricket / Yuvraj Singh recalls his six sixes in an over, Stuart Broad reacts

Yuvraj Singh recalls his six sixes in an over, Stuart Broad reacts

13 years later, Yuvraj recalled his iconic feat via a post on Instagram, to which Stuart Broad, who was at the receiving end of the pasting that night in Durban, replied.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 12:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Broad at the end of the India-England match at the 2007 T20 WC. (Getty Images)

September 19, 2020 marks the 13th anniversary of Yuvraj Singh’s iconic six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad. It was during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 that Yuvraj etched his name in history as he belted the England quick for six sixes in an over becoming the first Indian batsman and second overall after South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs to do so in international cricket.

Also Read | On this day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh stunned the world and etched his name in history

13 years later, Yuvraj recalled his iconic feat via a post on Instagram. “13 years! How time flies!! #memories,” he posted a photo of him hitting the ball into the stands with the above caption.

The post drew reactions from several former and current cricketers. Broad, who was at the receiving end of the pasting that night in Durban, replied this on Yuvraj’s post: Time flies less than the cricket ball that night,” followed by a rocket emoji.

Also Read | ‘That’s how I started connecting’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals what spurred him on to hit four sixes off Abdul Qadir

Gautam Gambhir, who was part of the Indian team during the World Cup and that particular match, used an iconic line from a cult Bollywood film in his reply: “Yeh record mujhe de de thakur.”

Legendary West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who during the tournament, smashed the first ever century in T20I cricket, responded by calling Yuvraj’s feat ‘legendary’, while the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Munaf Patel and leg-spinner Rahul Sharma also replied.

Yuvraj has spent the past few months grooming the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. He has reportedly sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, seeking their permission to come out of retirement. In his letter, Yuvraj has made it clear that if he can play for Punjab, he will then not pursue options of playing in the global T20 leagues.

