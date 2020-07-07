Sections
Yuvraj Singh shares throwback pic to wish birthday wishes to MS Dhoni

The duo played in tandem to take India home in several scintillating chases as a new Indian team shed its tag of chockers while chasing and became one of the best in the business in ODIs.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

File photo of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. (Twitter/Yuvraj Singh)

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni have shared several match winning partnerships for India in their hey days. The duo played in tandem to take India home in several scintillating chases as a new Indian team shed its tag of chockers while chasing and became one of the best in the business in ODIs.

The most memorable among those remain the unbeaten one against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 ICC World Cup. Yuvraj, who has retired from the game, took to Twittter on Tuesday and wished MS Dhoni as the former India captain turned 39 years old.

He posted a throw back pic of the duo and invoked their great partnerships in a heartfelt message.

“Janamdin ki bahut, bahut badhayi @msdhoni Birthday cake On your special day here’s a throwback pic of some epic partnerships on the field! Hope you and your family are doing well and staying safe,” Yuvraj wrote. 

Yuvraj Singh a key player in Dhoni’s team played crucial roles in two of Dhoni’s biggest wins as captain. The left hander was in prime form in the 2007 WT20 as India won the title under Dhoni’s captaincy. He also bagged the ‘Man of the series’ award in the 2011 ICC World Cup with his all-round performances.

