Sections
Home / Cricket / Yuvraj Singh the mentor backs Shubman Gill to go the distance

Yuvraj Singh the mentor backs Shubman Gill to go the distance

Gill has been criticised for his on-field behaviour, especially last season when he was fined for showing dissent against an umpire during a Ranji Trophy game against Delhi.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 06:48 IST

By Shalini Gupta, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shubman Gill in the nets. (Shubman Gill’s Instagram)

Yuvraj Singh is back in Chandigarh, enjoying golf and spending time with young Punjab cricketers like Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma at the ground. Yuvraj was approached by Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Puneet Bali to be a mentor at Punjab’s 21-day off-season camp and he readily agreed.

“I am enjoying this role a lot. I too had wonderful mentors when I began. Also, I appreciate the way PCA has pledged to raise the standards and provide the players with the best of facilities,” said Yuvraj, who did the camp in Mohali few days ago.

“Cricket and skating are two sports I have loved and played. Now that I have time at hand, I am learning golf too. And it is such an addictive sport. I am having a big swing at the golf range these days.”

Retired last year, Yuvraj has played in Global T20 Canada and the T10 League in UAE but has no plans as of now. “I want to play in the international leagues; however, I don’t know when these leagues will resume, considering the pandemic,” said Yuvraj.



Heaping praise on Gill, Yuvraj felt that the 20-year-old has a great future and could play for India for a long period. Gill has been criticised for his on-field behaviour, especially last season when he was fined for showing dissent against an umpire during a Ranji Trophy game against Delhi.

“I was there at the ground during the match. He never abused anyone,” said Yuvraj. “He just questioned the decision. Sometimes batsmen do that. Look, he is young and hungry to do well. When I started playing, I too experienced such incidents. And if a player makes a mistake, he will rectify it. He is a special talent.”

Apart from offering annual contracts to its top cricketers, PCA is also considering upgrading facilities and an international academy at the Mohali stadium. “This overhauling is required. An academy on the lines of the National Cricket Academy can be a great boon. With such a setup, Punjab cricket can improve and aim to win the Ranji Trophy in maybe two or three years,” said Yuvraj, who will be mentoring another camp this week with Punjab cricketers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
Jul 31, 2020 07:57 IST
Covid-19 vaccine development progressing well, says AstraZeneca
Jul 31, 2020 07:57 IST
NEP 2020: Vice President Naidu hails new policy, teachers differ on language
Jul 31, 2020 07:57 IST
Sonu Sood’s throwback pic shows his amazing physical tranformation
Jul 31, 2020 07:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.