Yuvraj Singh the mentor backs Shubman Gill to go the distance

Yuvraj Singh is back in Chandigarh, enjoying golf and spending time with young Punjab cricketers like Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma at the ground. Yuvraj was approached by Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Puneet Bali to be a mentor at Punjab’s 21-day off-season camp and he readily agreed.

“I am enjoying this role a lot. I too had wonderful mentors when I began. Also, I appreciate the way PCA has pledged to raise the standards and provide the players with the best of facilities,” said Yuvraj, who did the camp in Mohali few days ago.

“Cricket and skating are two sports I have loved and played. Now that I have time at hand, I am learning golf too. And it is such an addictive sport. I am having a big swing at the golf range these days.”

Retired last year, Yuvraj has played in Global T20 Canada and the T10 League in UAE but has no plans as of now. “I want to play in the international leagues; however, I don’t know when these leagues will resume, considering the pandemic,” said Yuvraj.

Heaping praise on Gill, Yuvraj felt that the 20-year-old has a great future and could play for India for a long period. Gill has been criticised for his on-field behaviour, especially last season when he was fined for showing dissent against an umpire during a Ranji Trophy game against Delhi.

“I was there at the ground during the match. He never abused anyone,” said Yuvraj. “He just questioned the decision. Sometimes batsmen do that. Look, he is young and hungry to do well. When I started playing, I too experienced such incidents. And if a player makes a mistake, he will rectify it. He is a special talent.”

Apart from offering annual contracts to its top cricketers, PCA is also considering upgrading facilities and an international academy at the Mohali stadium. “This overhauling is required. An academy on the lines of the National Cricket Academy can be a great boon. With such a setup, Punjab cricket can improve and aim to win the Ranji Trophy in maybe two or three years,” said Yuvraj, who will be mentoring another camp this week with Punjab cricketers.