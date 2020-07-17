Yuzvendra Chahal: Don’t plan to use social media much once back to work

Cricket matches may have taken a pause but many cricketers are instead having a ball on social media. And leading the bandwagon is Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been making most of his free time by entertaining his fans and colleagues through social media where he posts videos with his family.

Recently, 59 Chinese apps were banned in India, including Tik Tok, which was widely used by many celebrities, Chahal being one of the them. His videos on Tik Tok with his family grabbed eyeballs and became a talking point. He says, “I used Tik Tok for fun. Lockdown gave me the time to use it, as there was nothing much to do. It was not specific, plus, we all were together after a long time [his family ] so it was quite an exciting experience.”

The 29-year-old is also known to put out hilarious comments on live videos or pictures posted on social media by other celebrities. But Chahal maintains that it’s just for humour and till the time he has free time on his hands. He says, “It’s almost after 14-15 years that I am home for such a long time. I have enjoyed my family time to the fullest. I do not plan to use much of social media when I get back. At the moment am just enjoying the fun part of it . If I get free time, then I use it.If something exciting comes up, then I make funny videos.”

After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput , Chahal changed his DP on Instagram to a picture of the late actor. “I met Sushant for the first time at an event where we hardly spoke for 15-20 minutes. But I really liked him as a person. He was in in Mahi bhai’s ( cricketer MS Dhoni) movie (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story; 2016) , so he had a lot of knowledge about cricket as well. His death came as such a shock. Ek toh laga ki chhoti si age mein woh chale gaye. Even though I just met him once but I used to admire his work and also the way he would interact with his fans. He was ,” he says.

Chahal urges everyone to continue their hard work and not give up talent because of rejection. He says, “I feel that the person should keep continuing his hard work, even if it takes years. Hard work always pays off, it will never be wasted, no matter in which field you are. In every field, hard work important, so even if you face rejection, you should not drop everything.”



Not many know but Chahal has also been a national level chess champion. He says that the game has been a part of his life always. “There was a time in my life when I had to choose between cricket and chess. I chose cricket because of my interest and also at that time, I had already played chess at a national level. During the lockdown, I got my hands again on chess and even streamed the game online with Anand (legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand) sir.”

The Haryana-born cricketer is an animal lover and has turned vegetarian. He recently donated funds for abandoned donkeys and horses in Uttarakhand during the lockdown. “I don’t like to talk about my charity work on social media. This one was for Uttarakhand and the organisation tagged me in it and fir mujhe repost karna padha. Agar main donate kar raha hoon toh mujhe pata hoga, aur jinko kar raha hoon unhay pata hoga and that is more than enough for me. I love animals and both my pets have been adopted from shelters in Haryana and Bengaluru,” says the leg spinner.