Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Zaheer Khan behind MS Dhoni’s success as India’s Test captain’: Gautam Gambhir on former left-arm quick’s impact

‘Zaheer Khan behind MS Dhoni’s success as India’s Test captain’: Gautam Gambhir on former left-arm quick’s impact

Gambhir weighed in on Dhoni’s success in ODIs as well, claiming that the former India captain had the privilege of having some of the best players in the team, ones who were crucial in India’s triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Zaheer played 33 Tests under Dhoni and picked up 123 wickets. (Getty Images)

Gautam Gambhir has credited Zaheer Khan for being one of the biggest factors behind MS Dhoni’s rise as India’s Test captain. Gambhir lauded Zaheer as India’s “best world-class bowler” and acknowledged Sourav Ganguly’s role in bringing the former left-arm quick through the ranks, without which Dhoni wouldn’t have tasted the success he did in Tests.

“The reason Dhoni became such a successful captain in Test cricket is because of Zaheer Khan. He was a big blessing that Dhoni got, for which credit goes to Ganguly. According to me, Zaheer has been India’s best world class bowler,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Zaheer played 33 Tests under Dhoni and picked up 123 wickets as India reached the top of the ICC Test rankings for the first time in 2009. Gambhir weighed in on Dhoni’s success in ODIs as well, claiming that the former India captain had the privilege of having some of the best players in the team, ones who were crucial in India’s triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign.

“Dhoni has been a very lucky captain because he got an amazing team in every format,” Gambhir said. “Captaining 2011 World Cup team was very easy for Dhoni because we had players like Sachin, Sehwag, myself, Yuvraj, Yusuf, Virat, so he had got the best teams, while Ganguly had to work very hard for it, and as a result Dhoni won so many trophies.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 75 Thai and Nepalese nationals
Jul 11, 2020 15:57 IST
Adhyayan Suman: People boycott you because their friend is doing the same
Jul 11, 2020 15:57 IST
Mona Singh: Even in Unlock, OCD is kicking in very badly in us
Jul 11, 2020 15:58 IST
Heavy rains cause flooding in Assam’s Dibrugarh villages
Jul 11, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.