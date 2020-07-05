‘Crisis or no crisis, good work always leaves a mark’

Lucknow’s Piiyush Singh feels crisis or no crisis, good work never fails to leave a mark. The film producer and award organiser Piiyush, who was in his home town recently, said, “We have been living in unprecedented times. And, one has to continue to strive to survive. Thankfully for the entertainment industry, there was a way to stay afloat and release our projects via OTT platforms that turned out to be a new lease of life for all of us. So, projects that were all complete and needed a little or no post-production work got to see the light of the day.”

He believes that content is and will be a king always. “Me and my team are glad to be associated with films that offer riveting content with talented cast.”

Piiyush feels that earlier it was a co-incidence that all his films have a strong storyline and performers like legendary actor Pankaj Kapur, Nandita Das, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhay Deol, Dhanush and Manav Kaul. But later, it was more of finding right actors for their subjects. “With time these actors who are great in their space of work , trust as a production house that targets content driven projects. Like, my recently released film, ‘Bhonsle’ was a subject that was introduced to us by Manoj (Bajpayee) himself. After a meeting with his director-friend Devashish Makhija, we along with Manoj were on the board as producers.”

The filmmaker is on cloud that their last offing had none other than Amitabh Bachchan. “Yes, ‘AB aani CD’, was a beautiful script and had great star cast with Marathi legend Vikram Gokahle and Amit sir. After our first Hollywood project, ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir,’ that also won Audience Award for Best Comedy at Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival last year, we knew that now things will be on a roll for us. It was presented under our banner Golden Ratio Films (GRF), that was founded by me and Abhayanand Singh,” he said.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Piiyush said, “Our next release will be ‘Jail 50’ with Pankaj Kapur, Abhay Deol, Piyush Mishra followed by film ‘Seher’ again with Pankaj sir and that was extensively shot in Lucknow last year. After three months of post-production, the film will be all set to release.”

Feeling proud that his home town has turned into a film-makers hub, he said, “Of course it gives immense pride in seeing how Lucknow is catering to entertainment industry with quite a number of films, series and shows were being shot here. For me, the reason is mainly its people who are extremely helpful and go an extra mile to help anyone and everyone. I too try to always give back to my city by helping youngsters who wish to make it big in the industry.”