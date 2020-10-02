Sections
Home / Dehradun / 13-year-old girl raped in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

13-year-old girl raped in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

A case was registered on Friday morning after the girl’s father lodged a complaint

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:46 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Haldwani

The girl was in Haldwani for treatment when she was allegedly raped. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old man allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl on Thursday in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, said police. A case was registered on Friday morning after the girl’s father lodged a complaint.

Kashmir Singh, a senior sub-inspector involved in the investigation, said the girl’s father works at a government establishment and his daughter was in Haldwani for treatment when she was allegedly raped.

“The absconding accused was arrested by police in the afternoon in Kaladhungi area of Nainital district. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and would soon be presented before the court,” said Sanjay Kumar, station house officer, Haldwani.

