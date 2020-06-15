17 fresh cases take Uttarakhand tally to 1,836; 24 patients recover

On Monday, 24 patients were also discharged from hospitals across the state after they recovered from the viral infection. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Uttarakhand reported 17 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Monday, as the overall tally in the hill state rose to 1,836.

A bulletin issued by the state health department said seven Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Monday morning and another 10 were recorded the previous night.

The new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the state’s following districts: Almora (1), Bageshwar (2), Nainital (3), Tehri Garhwal (3), Pauri Garhwal (3), Rudraprayag (2), and Pithoragarh (2).

A majority of the Covid-19 patients have recently returned to Uttarkhand from Delhi-national capital region (NCR) and Maharashtra, which have emerged as hotspots of the epidemic, amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the raging viral outbreak.

While one patient is a close contact of a person, who had earlier contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

On Monday, 24 patients were also discharged from hospitals across the state after they recovered from the viral infection.

Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the following districts: Dehradun (9), Pauri (1), Chamoli (5), Udham Singh Nagar (5), and Bageshwar (4).

The state has tested over 46,000 swab samples to date, of which the results of more than 4,600 are still pending.

Uttarakhand has a recovery and infection rate of 61.82% and 4.54%, respectively.

Dehradun district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 475, followed by Nainital (338), Tehri Garhwal (294) and Haridwar (209).

While Uttarkashi district has the lowest number of Covid-19 positive cases at 33.

Uttarakhand has 78 containment zones, including 43 and 21 in Haridwar and Dehradun districts, respectively.