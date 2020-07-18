174 fresh Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally over 1,000

With 50 fresh cases in Dehradun district, the tally of overall positive cases crossed the 1000 in the district, the maximum for any district in the state. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

With 174 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday, Uttarakhand’s active case tally once again breached the 1000 mark with the state’s total case tally increasing to 4,276, said state health department officials.

A 52-year-old man undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 15, died on Saturday. The health bulletin issued by the state health department stated that the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to respiratory failure.

With this death, 52 Covid-19 positive people have died in the state so far. However, only seven deaths out of 52 have been attributed to Covid-19 infection by state health department officials, while in the rest of the cases, the cause is either co-morbidly or other ailments.

Of 174 fresh cases reported on Saturday, maximum 50 were from Dehradun district, followed by Almora (7), Haridwar (27), Nainital (36), Pithoragarh (3), Tehri Garhwal (3) US Nagar (45) and Uttarkashi (3).

With 50 fresh cases in Dehradun district, the tally of overall positive cases crossed the 1000 in the district, the maximum for any district in the state.

Thirty-one cases reported on Saturday were found to be close contacts of earlier detected positive cases. Eight healthcare workers from different districts and 10 army personnel from Dehradun tested positive. Others had returned to the state from places like Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Goa, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, 60 Covid-19 patients were also discharged from hospitals in different districts with maximum 38 patients in US Nagar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 25.74 days, while the infection rate is 4.09%. The state has so far tested 1.16 lakh samples of which results of over 8100 are awaited.

The state currently has 97 containment zones in four districts, with maximum 61 in Haridwar district, followed by 25 in US Nagar district, 7 in Dehradun and 4 in Uttarkashi district.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) state spokesperson Prakash Rawat and Nainital party district president Pradeep Bisht tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. They have been isolated at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani informed officials.

Dr. Rashmi Pant, additional chief medical officer of Nainital said “BJP leaders Prakash Rawat and Pradeep Bisht tested covid-19 positive on Saturday. They had recently complained of fever and were tested subsequently. The leaders have been isolated at Sushila Tiwari Hospital and we have also started the process of tracing their close contacts.”

Senior officials from the party are assessing the situation after which any decision on closing the Kumaon region party office will be taken.