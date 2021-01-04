Sections
22-year-old tourist found dead in Uttarakhand

The man was from Udhampur in J&K and was a studying in Noida; he was visiting Auli with his friends

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Dehradun

SDRF men bringing the body from Auli on Sunday afternoon. (HT Photo )

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old man from Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur, was found dead in the hill station of Auli, 300km away from Dehradun, on Sunday afternoon. He had gone to visit the place along with four friends with whom he studied in Noida.

According to the police, the man, identified as one Udyot Sharma, had been missing since Saturday evening. His body was found during a search operation by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Praveen Alok, SDRF spokesperson, said, “Sharma and four of his friends had come to Joshimath town of Chamoli district from where they trekked to Auli on Saturday The five went ahead to another spot beyond Auli.”

“By Saturday evening, four of them returned. They waited for him in vain. They then approached the police. They police informed the nearest SDRF team which rushed to the spot to search for him,” said Alok.

The team, however, failed to find him because of the dark and bad weather.

“The team then returned and resumed the search operation on Sunday morning during which Sharma’s body was found 4km away from Auli. His body was then brought down and handed over to local police,” said Alok.

