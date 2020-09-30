Sections
24-year-old man lets friend rape wife for Rs 10,000, arrested: Cops

24-year-old man lets friend rape wife for Rs 10,000, arrested: Cops

The incident took place on September 22 but came to light on Tuesday after the woman filed a complaint against the two accused, said police.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The police arrested her husband on Tuesday and produced him before the local court which later sent him to jail. (Photo @sprudraprayag)

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly letting his friend rape his 22-year-old wife in lieu of Rs 10,000 in Rudraprayag district, said police. The accused friend is absconding, officials added.

The incident took place on September 22 but came to light on Tuesday after the woman filed a complaint against the two accused, said police.

A police officer privy to the developments of the investigation said, “The woman in her complaint informed police that her husband came home drunk for three straight days - from September 19 to 21. He used to also argue with her when she objected.”

“On September 22, her husband again came home drunk but with a friend. His friend then raped her in the house in his presence before leaving. Later, she came to know that he had allowed him to rape her in exchange of Rs 10,000,” said the police official.

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police, Rudraprayag district, Navneet Singh said, “Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was immediately registered under relevant sections of the IPC and investigation is underway.”

Singh said, “The police arrested her husband on Tuesday and produced him before the local court which later sent him to jail. Investigation is on to nab his friend who is absconding.”

tags

