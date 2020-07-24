Sections
272 people test positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand, state tally rises to 5,717

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:56 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Out of 5,717, a total of 3,441 people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 60.19%. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Uttarakhand on Friday reported 272 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally to 5,717.

Out of 5,717, a total of 3,441 people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 60.19%.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Friday evening, 272 fresh cases included maximum 90 from US Nagar district, followed by Nainital (77), Almora (31), Dehradun (30), Haridwar (29), Champawat (11), Pithoragarh (2) and one each from Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts.

The state also reported deaths of two Covid-19 positive patients at AIIMS Rishikesh, including that of a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old man.



In the case of 47-year-old man, the death summary provided by the hospital said the cause of death was “Hyperkalemia, Severe Metabolic Acidosis”. In the case of 45-year-old man, his death summary provided by the hospital said he died due to “Autonomic Dysfunction due to Myasthenic Crisis, Covid-19 Pneumonia”

A total of 62 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with nine patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to comorbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Many of 272 fresh cases were reported in case of people who had travel history from Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. But in large number of cases (115 cases), travel history was not available.

The fresh cases included 129 contacts of earlier positive cases. One healthcare worker from Dehradun district also tested positive. Ten positive cases were also detected at a flu clinic in Nainital and 4 at a flu clinic in US Nagar.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee also reported its first case of Covid-19 after an outsourced employee attached to the institute’s finance and accounts department tested positive for the virus on Friday, said Sonika Srivastava from IIT’s media cell

Forty-two COVID-19 patients were also discharged from different hospitals in the state on Friday with a maximum 32 from Dehradun district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 19.92 days, while the infection rate is 4.57 %. The state has so far tested over 1.35 lakh samples of which results of over 7300 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 173 containment zones in four districts including maximum 139 in Haridwar, followed by 20 in US Nagar, 11 in Dehradun in 3 in Uttarkashi district.

