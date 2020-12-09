Sections
3 arrested for abduction, gang-rape of 14-year-old girl in Uttarakhand

The incident came to light on December 5 when the villagers found the girl lying unconscious in the jungle and informed her parents.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haldwani/Dehradun

The accused abducted the girl from her house while she was alone on the evening of December 4.

Nainital police arrested three men for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in a remote village of the district on Tuesday, said police. The arrests were made during the investigation of the incident which happened on December 4.

The three accused, identified as Kamlesh, 18, Pankaj, 20 and Hridayesh, 25, abducted the girl from her house while she was alone on the evening of December 4.

They then took her to a nearby jungle where they took turns to rape her before fleeing after leaving her in an unconscious state. The incident came to light on December 5 when the villagers found the girl lying unconscious in the jungle and informed her parents.

Prem Vishwakarma, police inspector who was among the investigators said, “The three accused went into hiding after committing the crime. They were planning to run away from Nainital district but were nabbed before that on Tuesday evening.”

“The three used to work in Delhi and at present were staying in the village after returning during the lockdown. They were currently jobless and looking for a job,” said Vishwakarma, adding, “The three were produced before the court which later sent them to jail.”

The case was earlier registered with the revenue police under which the crime spot falls. It was later transferred to regular police on December 7 following which the accused were arrested.

