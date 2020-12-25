31- year- old man shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

The youth was rushed to a government hospital after he was found lying in a pool of blood outside his home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 31-year-old youth was shot dead near his house in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday evening. He was found outside his house, lying in a pool of blood, before family members rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said police.

Police rushed to the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem.

Bhupendra Singh Dhoni, circle officer, Haldwani, said 31- year- old Amit Singh, a resident of Chandmari area in Kathgodam, was found with a bullet mark on his chest, lying on the road outside of his house, on Thursday around 8 pm.

Dhoni said the murdered man operated a hotel at Salari in Bhimtal area of Nainital district. “He had gone to his hotel as usual on Thursday morning. Later, in the night at around 8 pm, a neighbour informed Amit’s sister Shalini that his brother was lying on the road in a pool of blood,” he said.

Shalini, sister of the deceased, said, Amit’s 10-year old love marriage had turned sour recently.

“Around three months ago, his wife left him and went to her mother’s home. Both have a seven-year-old daughter who lived with Amit. A dowry harassment case had been filed against his brother and other family members,” she said.