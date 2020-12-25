Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Dehradun / 31- year- old man shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

31- year- old man shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

The murdered man operated a hotel at Salari in Bhimtal area of Nainital district.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:00 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Haldwani

The youth was rushed to a government hospital after he was found lying in a pool of blood outside his home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 31-year-old youth was shot dead near his house in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday evening. He was found outside his house, lying in a pool of blood, before family members rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said police.

Police rushed to the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem.

Bhupendra Singh Dhoni, circle officer, Haldwani, said 31- year- old Amit Singh, a resident of Chandmari area in Kathgodam, was found with a bullet mark on his chest, lying on the road outside of his house, on Thursday around 8 pm.

Dhoni said the murdered man operated a hotel at Salari in Bhimtal area of Nainital district. “He had gone to his hotel as usual on Thursday morning. Later, in the night at around 8 pm, a neighbour informed Amit’s sister Shalini that his brother was lying on the road in a pool of blood,” he said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand cancels winter break for Class 10, 12 students

Shalini, sister of the deceased, said, Amit’s 10-year old love marriage had turned sour recently.

“Around three months ago, his wife left him and went to her mother’s home. Both have a seven-year-old daughter who lived with Amit. A dowry harassment case had been filed against his brother and other family members,” she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
by HT correspondent

latest news

Political parties eye electorate as merger adds population by five lakh
by Abhay Khairnar
Kaza to host national ice hockey meet next month
by Navneet Rathore
Probe on jail event glorifying Asaram to be completed in 2-3 days: Official
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Climb, count and figure it out: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
by By Dilip D’Souza
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.