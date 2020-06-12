Sections
Home / Dehradun / 37 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 1,692

37 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 1,692

The rate of infection in the state now stands at 4.53% and the recovery rate has reached 52.90.13%. The rate of doubling in the state based on the last seven days stands at 17.28 days.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Of these 1692 cases, 771 are active cases while 895 people have recovered from Covid-19. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

With 37 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand on Friday, the tally of total cases in the state increased to 1692.

Of these 1692 cases, 771 are active cases while 895 people have recovered from Covid-19.

Nine Covid-19 patients have also recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state on Friday.

A bulletin released by the state health department stated that 37 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The cases were reported from districts like Rudraprayag (7),



Chamoli (3), Dehradun (15), Haridwar (6) , US Nagar (5) and Tehri Garhwal (1)

Out of the 15 cases reported from Dehradun, ten had no travel history. In Haridwar, of six positive cases, two were primary contacts of an earlier positive patient. All the other patients had returned to the state from places like Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Meerut and Noida

Dehradun has so far reported the maximum Covid-19 positive cases (447) followed by Nainital (334), Tehri Garhwal (257) and Haridwar (176) have reported the highest number of positive cases in the state so far. The state now has a total of 60 containment zones across five districts of which the maximum containment zones at 29 are in Haridwar district.

The rate of infection in the state now stands at 4.53% and the recovery rate has reached 52.90.13%. The rate of doubling in the state based on the last seven days stands at 17.28 days. Uttarakhand has so far tested over 42,000 samples of which results of over 4400 are awaited.

On Thursday, the state had reported 93 fresh Covid-19 cases. Samples of a patient who was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh and had died on Wednesday, tested positive on Thursday evening.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pooches bag Guinness World Records title for most dogs in a Conga line
Jun 12, 2020 19:51 IST
Bhopal: Denial of treatment at 3 hospitals caused pregnant woman’s death, alleges husband
Jun 12, 2020 19:46 IST
AP Inter Results 2020: Krishna district tops, girls outperform boys
Jun 12, 2020 19:44 IST
Crime dramas don’t attract me: Pankaj Tripathi
Jun 12, 2020 19:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.