4 more persons test Covid-19 positive in Uttarakhand; cases rise to 96

The latest cases were reported from Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Nainital districts, where people coming from outside the state tested positive.

Updated: May 19, 2020 10:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dehradun Uttarakhand

Out of 96 infected people, 52 have recovered and one has died. (PTI)

Four more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 96. 

The latest cases were reported from Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Nainital districts, where people coming from outside the state tested positive, a health department bulletin here said.

A 60-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man who had returned recently from Maharashtra tested positive in Dehradun.

A 23-year-old man who had returned from Gurugram tested positive in Uttarkashi while a 20-year-old woman who had returned from Delhi tested positive in Nainital, it said.



With these, the state’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 96 out of which 52 have recovered and one has died, leaving the number of active cases in the state at 43, the bulletin said. 

Dehradun has the maximum number of 18 cases, followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 15, Nainital with six, Uttarkashi with two and Almora and Pauri with one each, it said.

