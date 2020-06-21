Sections
43 fresh cases take Uttarakhand tally to 2,344, recoveries touch 1,500 in state

The cases were reported from districts like Almora, Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Priests perform evening prayers at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of river Ganga, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease, at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. (AFP)

With 43 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from the state, Uttarakhand’s tally increased to 2,344 on Sunday.

Of the 43 fresh cases reported, four cases were close contacts of earlier detected positive cases in the state and travel history was not available for six patients at the time of the release of the health bulletin. All the other patients had returned to the state from places like Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi-NCR.

The cases were reported from districts like Almora (1), Chamoli (9), Dehradun (6), Haridwar (12), Pauri Garhwal (4), Uttarkashi (1), Rudraprayag (4) and Tehri Garhwal (6).

A total of 50 patients had also been discharged from hospitals in districts like Bageshwar (3), Dehradun (43), Uttarkashi (2) and one each from Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal after successful recovery on Sunday.



Uttarakhand has so far tested over 55,000 samples of which results of over 4700 are awaited.

Districts like Dehradun with 606 cases, Tehri Garhwal with 376 cases, Nainital with 366 cases and Haridwar 271 cases, have the highest number of cases in the state. Champawat district with 48 cases has the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The state now has a recovery rate of 63.94 per cent while the rate of infection stands at 4.86 per cent. The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days stands at 21.09 days in the state.

The state has 106 containment zones reported from five districts with 57 such zones from Haridwar district, 36 from Dehradun, two from Udham Singh Nagar, ten in Tehri Garhwal district and one in Uttarkashi district.

