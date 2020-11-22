Sections
50 trains to run from new Yog Nagri railway station in Rishikesh during Kumbh

4 additional trains will be kept in reserve during the Kumbh fair, which will be used in case there is a spike in passenger numbers during the major festive bath known as Shahi Snaan.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 17:12 IST

By Sandeep Rawat | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Haridwar

Track laying work going on at Yog Nagri-Veerbhadra railway station in Rishikesh. (HT Photo)

The newly built Yog Nagri railway station Rishikesh, which is the first station of ambitious Rishikesh-Karanprayag Char Dham railway line, will get operational during Ardh Kumbh fair, said officials.

Trains will be operated from Yog Nagri station for the mega fair, which commences from early next year. Yog Nagri station work got completed in July earlier this year and speedy work is going on at Veerbhadra--Devprayag section.

Keeping in mind the expected number of pilgrims to be in the range of five to eight crores, fifty routine and special Kumbh trains will be operated from across the country for Haridwar to ease the expected congestion on the route due to the pilgrimage.

“Trains to be plied during Kumbh fair though will also depend on Covid-19 spread and as per government guidelines during next few months. Already railway track broadening work at Laksar-Haridwar line is in full swing, railway over bridge construction and basic amenities are being developed at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, Laskar and Jwalapur. Railways are well prepared to ferry passengers during Kumbh fair with best of facilities,” said Ashutosh, general manager, northern railways.



Four additional trains will be kept in reserve during the Kumbh fair, which will be used in case there is a spike in passenger numbers during the major festive bath known as Shahi Snaan.

Haridwar railway station has been given a unique temple shape look in accordance with the religious-spiritual aura of pilgrim city.

A thermal scanner has also been installed at Roorkee railway station as part of covid-19 preventive measures.

Expansion work has been completed at city railway station while at Jwalapur, work is in the last phase.

