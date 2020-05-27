Sections
Home / Dehradun / 69 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally to 469

69 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally to 469

The evening bulletin released by the state health department informed that 31 more patients had tested positive for Covid-19 in the state after the initial 38 cases detected on Wednesday afternoon.

Updated: May 27, 2020 20:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun/Pithoragarh

The cases were reported from Almora (6), Dehradun (1), US Nagar (7), Nainital (3), Tehri (11) and Pithoragarh (3). All patients had returned from outside the state namely, Maharashtra, Gurugram, Delhi and Ahmedabad. (ANI)

As cases continue to rise, 69 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the tally of total cases to 469.

The evening bulletin released by the state health department informed that 31 more patients had tested positive for Covid-19 in the state after the initial 38 cases detected on Wednesday afternoon.

The cases were reported from Almora (6), Dehradun (1), US Nagar (7), Nainital (3), Tehri (11) and Pithoragarh (3). All patients had returned from outside the state namely, Maharashtra, Gurugram, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, a bulletin released by the state health department mentioned that 37 Covid-19 cases were reported from districts Tehri Garhwal (16), Haridwar (6), Pauri Garhwal (13) and Dehradun (2) on May 26 around 11:45 pm.



The patients who tested positive had travel history from Noida, Mumbai, Tehri, Delhi and Maharashtra. One patient was a close contact of an earlier found positive patient while another patient who tested Covid-19 positive had been undergoing treatment at Government Doon Hospital.

The health department also issued a clarification that on Tuesday, the department had reported ten positive cases from Nainital district whereas only nine samples had tested positive. There was an error of one sample due to duplication.

On Wednesday, 15 people including 12 people from Udham Singh Nagar district and three from Dehradun district had also successfully recovered. So far, Uttarakhand has tested 23, 975 samples of which 18,645 have tested negative and results of 3939 samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old from Balatadi village in Champawat district died while she was in home-quarantine on Tuesday evening.

Dr RP Khanduri, chief medical officer of Champawat district said, “We have sent a team of doctors to take samples of the person who died. The woman had returned from US Nagar to her village on May 13 and had been put under home quarantine after spending seven days in an institutional quarantine facility.”

The chief medical officer added that the girl complained of a headache after which she collapsed suddenly and was unconscious after which she died while the family members were taking her to the hospital.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google Drive team brings ‘Share Folders’ feature in beta, opens it up for select users: Here’s how it will work
May 27, 2020 22:10 IST
Boeing begins cutting workforce with 6,770 layoffs in US
May 27, 2020 22:08 IST
TikTok rating improves as Google removes more reviews
May 27, 2020 22:06 IST
Google Stadia gets 1440p streaming option for desktops
May 27, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.