Aam Aadmi Party to contest Uttarakhand assembly elections in 2022

As part of its election campaign, the AAP will raise development issues as it did ahead of the Delhi assembly polls held earlier this year, party’s state in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya said.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP will try to solve the problems faced by the people of Uttarakhand. (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, party’s state in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya said on Thursday.

As part of its election campaign, the AAP will raise development issues as it did ahead of the Delhi assembly polls held earlier this year, he said.

“We will contest the election (in Uttarakhand). We will reach out to people with solutions to the problems faced by the state,” Mohaniya said.

He said the AAP will tell the people of Uttarakhand how it plans to resolve issues of migration, education and employment, he said.



Citing a third party survey, Mohaniya said 62 per cent people in Uttarakhand want the AAP to contest the state assembly election.

“There is a need to bring a change in the state and we have found that even people want that,” he said.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP will try to solve the problems faced by the people of Uttarakhand.

“This time the people of Uttarakhand will fight for their rights and new expectations in collaboration with the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Uttarakhand assembly polls will be held in February 2022. The House has 70 seats. Currently, the BJP rules the state, while the Congress is in the opposition.

