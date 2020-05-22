AIIMS Rishikesh student suspended after his arrest over objectionable social media post

A fourth-year student of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh was suspended and asked to vacate the hostel on Thursday evening, a day after he was arrested for allegedly putting up an objectionable post about Hindu gods on social media.

Manoj Gupta, dean of academics at AIIMS Rishikesh, said the college has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

“We came to know that the boy had posted something on Facebook which was religiously objectionable and we have initiated an inquiry into it. As of now, the boy has been suspended. We are looking into the matter and will take strict action,” said Gupta.

Gupta said the student is undergoing treatment for a psychiatric illness.

Parmendra Dobhal, superintendent of police for rural Dehradun, said the student was arrested on Wednesday after a local resident lodged a complaint that he had allegedly put up a post on social media to incite religious sentiments.

“A medical student from AIIMS Rishikesh was arrested by the police on Wednesday after he had posted some obscene religious content on social media. He was later released following notice to him under CrPc section 41,” said Dobhal.

A first information report (FIR) was registered and the student was booked under Section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295(A) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the IT act.