Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Dehradun / At Uttarakhand wedding, top cop administers Sanskrit pledge to follow Covid-19 guidelines

At Uttarakhand wedding, top cop administers Sanskrit pledge to follow Covid-19 guidelines

The police officer said he had also advised priests in the area to administer such pledge during wedding and religious functions.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

SP Manikant Mishra administering Covid-19 containment pledge at a wedding to bride, groom and other guests in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand. (HT Photo)

Superintendent of police of Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand administered a pledge in Sanskrit to guests at a wedding function to fight Covid-19 pandemic through adherence of disease containment guidelines.

SP Manikant Mishra arrived at the wedding to check if the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the administration for holding such functions were being followed before he administered a pledge to all guests, and the groom and the bride.

“We are fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic these days and can save ourselves by following the guidelines only. Since the wedding ceremony is an auspicious occasion and may convey the message deeply and effectively among the people, I chose the occasion to administer such a pledge to fight the pandemic in my area,” said Mishra.

Mishra said he had taken prior permission from the bride’s father who happily agreed and hailed the move.



“When I reached the venue, the priest was chanting mantras and performing rituals with the bride and the groom present in the mandap. I sat near them while one of my staffer distributed copies of the pledge, written in Sanskrit. I then administered the pledge and the rest repeated it after me,” said Mishra.

On the use of Sanskrit for administering the pledge, he said, “Being born in a Brahmin family, I am very much familiar with the language. Apart from this, a Hindu marriage is performed with chanting of shlokas and mantras in Sanskrit, hence, I decided to administer the pledge in the same language.”

Also Read: Uttarakhand drone force readies for Covid-19 vaccination in remote areas

Mishra said, “Wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, regular washing of hands, use of sanitizers and immediate consultation with doctors if Covid-19 like symptoms appears, were the points mentioned in the pledge.”

“I have advised priests in the area to administer such pledge during wedding and religious functions for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Jeevan Ram Tamta, father of the bride, said, “When the officials contacted me with the proposal of the pledge to be administered by the SP, how could have I rejected it? After all, he is a senior police officer and is making people aware about the pandemic, so I immediately accepted the proposal. It made my daughter’s wedding memorable as well.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Dec 06, 2020 10:02 IST
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST

latest news

Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST
Space probe retrieved by Japan may reveal more about birth of our planet
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
Sussanne Khan crashes Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion. See pics
Dec 06, 2020 10:02 IST
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.