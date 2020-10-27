Sections
Bihar election 2020: Rajpur set for a quadrangular contest as Opposition eyes to unseat JD(U) bigwig

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JDU’s Santosh Kumar Nirala is eyeing a third term. (Twitter)

Bihar’s Rajpur (SC) Vidhan Sabha constituency falls under Buxar district and is reserved for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs). The constituency has witnessed the electoral tide favour chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) for the past fifteen years.

The electors here are known to have thrown a mixed bag of result in previous assembly polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party did enjoy two consecutive terms but that was the story of late 1980s.

Over the past three assembly polls, the winning margin of JD(U) candidates has seen an upward trend. In 2005, JD(U)’s Shyam Payari Devi defeated BSP’s Santosh Kumar Nirala by a margin of over 6 per cent. Nirala switched over to the JD(U) camp and quashed Chhedi Lal of Lok Janshakti Party in 2010 by a margin of over 11 per cent votes. During the last assembly polls, Nirala secured another term, inflating his winning margin to over 18 per cent, defeating BJP’s Bishawnath Ram and securing nearly 48 per cent of total vote share. He was inducted into CM Kumar’s cabinet as state transport minister.

Nirala is eyeing a third term and is quite confident of securing Rajpur again for the JD(U). He is set to face a stiff competition from Congress’ Vishwanath Ram and Sanjay Ram of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, Nirbhay Kumar Nirala from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is also in the race, making a quadrangular contest in Rajpur.



The constituency has over 3.2 lakh registered voters of which nearly 57 per cent came out to vote in 2015 assembly election. Yadavs, Brahmins, Ravidas and Koiri voters play a crucial role in determining the electoral equation in Rajpur.

Also read: A look at woman candidates in Bihar

Besides 70 other constituencies, Rajpur will go to polls in the first phase of Bihar legislative polls on October 28. The next two phases of the election are scheduled to take place on November 3 and November 7 respectively. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The BJP and the JD(U) are together as part of the NDA while the Congress has joined hands with the RJD and three other Left parties as part of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan). Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has opted to take the independent road. An alternative front, comprising Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, is also in the race.

