BJP welcomes Supreme Court order staying CBI probe into allegations against Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s office and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order putting on hold an Uttarakhand high court ruling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into bribery allegations against him. Rawat moved the top court following the high court ruling on Tuesday.

Ramesh Bhatt, Rawat’s media advisor, the top court’s order was expected as the chief minister was heard in the matter nor was any notice issued to him. “We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. We believe ultimately truth will prevail; it will win.”

Also Read: SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

BJP spokesman Devendra Bhasin welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision. “The HC [high court] order was a surprising development as it was done without hearing the chief minister in the matter. We believe that truth will ultimately prevail. Lies have no legs.”

He said the opposition Congress wanted to make this an issue only to be disappointed. “They should apologise to the chief minister for the kind of statements Congress leaders have been making since Tuesday. The kinds of statements they have made show how frustrated Congress is.”

Congress leader Lalchand Sharma said the top court has just stayed the order and not cleared him of the allegations. “Given the fact that such serious allegations have been levelled against him, the chief minister should have resigned on moral grounds till the investigation was completed. If he has nothing to hide, why does not he want the CBI to investigate the allegations? Why is he shying away from a transparent probe in the matter.”